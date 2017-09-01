Dar approves extension of date for filing of Income Tax Returns

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Thursday, approved extension of due date till 30th September 2017 for filing of Income Tax Returns, in the case of salaried individuals and Income Tax Statements under sub-section (4) of section 115 of Income Tax Ordinance, of Final Tax for Tax Year 2017. Previously, the due date was 31st August 2017.

Finance Minister has approved the extension of due date on the basis of requests received from tax bars and different associations, as a number of tax consultants have gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, and also due to the advent of Eid-ul-Adha. The extension has been granted in order to ensure maximum facilitation of the taxpayers.