Dar applauds PAF’s Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fasaad role

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Friday, praised Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF’s) instrumental role in the ongoing operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad and said the operations had made significant gains and the Government and the whole nation fully supported the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Chairing a meeting to review matters related to financial requirements of Pakistan Air Force, he said that the Government attached high priority and consideration to provision of resources to the armed forces including the PAF to fulfill their obligations towards defence and security of the country and the nation.

Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi briefed the Finance Minister on the financial aspects of PAF’s on-going and future projects. He also apprised the Minister of the implementation schedule of these projects.

Finance Minister said the improved security situation in the country had attracted a number of international companies and investors to explore business opportunities in Pakistan which augurs well for economic well being of the country. Secretary Finance and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and PAF participated in the meeting.