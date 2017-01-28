Dar acknowledges anti-money laundering progress

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Friday, acknowledged the progress made on curbing money-laundering activities in the country by the concerned authorities. He also encouraged relevant institutions to continue work in this area in the larger national interest.

Chairing a meeting of stakeholders to review the actions relating to the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework here, he pressed on more vigilance on money laundering related activities

DG Financial Monitoring Unit of State Bank of Pakistan made a presentation on status of AML/CFT compliance and enforcement actions including freezing measures taken against terrorist organizations and individuals.

The status of measures taken for chocking of terrorist funding which is one of the key elements of National Action Plan was also discussed and progress in this regard was acknowledged by the participants. A thorough review took place on the areas where work was in process to further strengthen the counter measures against money laundering and terrorism financing.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to PM on Law Zaffarullah Khan, National Security Advisor, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, Chairman SECP, and senior officers of Foreign Ministry, Finance Division, Law & Justice Division, NACTA, FBR, and SBP.