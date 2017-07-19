Daniyal castigates Opp for changing stance on Panama papers case

Seeking PM resignation portrays no-confidence in SC; JIT over stepped from its mandate

Islamabad

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz Tuesday castigated some opposition parties for changing their stance on Panama Papers case. Talking to media, he pointed out that some political parties, despite having no link with the case, have started attending court proceedings. Criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership, he said perhaps someone had told PML-Q that name of Chaudhary Moonis Elahi was on top of the list of persons having offshore companies abroad. That was why Ch Shujaat Hussain did not attend SC proceedings on Tuesday, he added.

Criticizing PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said Bilawal was somehow using PTI’s language. The recent bail of Dr Asim Hussein, who allegedly plundered Rs 230 billion, seems to be a reason for change of Bilawal’s stance, he added. He said Jamat-e-Islami has filed a review petition ignoring the names of 450 people, accused of establishing offshore companies, thus targeting only Sharif family. He alleged JI was involved in locking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accountability bureau, devouring funds supposed to be invested in generating power through hydel source.

He questioned then who forced them to file a petition targeting only Sharif family. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has deviated from its earlier considered opinion thrice. Volume X of the JIT report, video recording of its proceeding should also be made public, he added. He said ownership of flats and assets beyond means have not yet been proved by JIT. He said people wanted end of loadshedding and end of price hike. PTI was demanding only focussing about alleged forgery pinpointed in JIT report, he added. JIT had written a letter to Saudi Arabia dated May 31, 2005 when it had not even been constituted, he said adding that the legal firm hired by JIT, has clearly mentioned in the documents that the contents could not be produced before any court of law. He said the JIT report was apparently biased. Letters were written to a number of countries except any investigation from Qatari prince, he added. He alleged Imran Khan was not being apprehended despite declared as a ‘proclaimed offender’ and was roaming frequently in the country, giving lessons of ethics vociferously.

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said seeking resignation of the elected prime minister while the Panama Papers Case was subjudice, the opposition parties had portrayed no-confidence in the Supreme Court (SC). He said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) gathered defective evidences and documents and made them part of its report and submitted before the apex court, he said while talking to media outside the Supreme Court. He said the team could not level even a single allegation of corruption, kickback or commission on the prime minister in award of contracts for development projects. Talal said the JIT enjoyed full liberty in compiling the report without any influence from the government, and ‘now the ball is in court of the SC and every one should have faith in it.’ He alleged that the JIT was formed to look into violation of law, but it itself committed illegality by hiring a company owned by a close relative. Terming the PML-N rivals ‘political orphans’, he said they (opponents) were used to line up outside the court with the expectations to get power, not to justice from the Supreme Court.

He said it seemed there was a ‘silent alliance’ between the PTI and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with the understanding that one would make the future government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the other in Sindh. Talal criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for seeking resignation of the prime minister, reminding him of corruption charges faced by his father Asif Ali Zardari during last tenure of the PPP government. He said Panama Papers Case was a conspiracy against the PML-N government which initiated a number of development projects across the country to strengthen national economy.—APP