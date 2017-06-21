Dalits–the downtrodden People of India

Rayyan Baig

A population of over 300 million, who lives a life of subhuman, rather worse than animals, in the so called secular and biggest democratic country of the world is known as Dalits. Though the plight of all the minorities to include Muslims, Sikhs, and Christiansetcis not different but Dalits, despite being Scheduled Caste Hindus, are at the lowest ebb of humanity in India and live at the bottom of India’s rigid social order known as the caste system. In Hindu Dharam the people are divided into four caste groups, namely Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaisya and Shudra, whereas a fifth group, identified as Dalits, was created to perform tasks considered too menial or degrading to be performed by caste members. They are so low in the social hierarchy that they are outside the caste system and considered “outcastes”.

The caste system has been developed, to maintain the superiority and the dominancy of the upper castes. Though theoretically the Indian constitution is secular in nature, but in reality, the upper-class Hindus have always shown prejudice in its practical manifestation. Even Mr Gandhiis accused of hypocrisy in this regard, as he has been writingin opposition of the caste system in English language papers butin Gujarati language papers he has been writing in support of caste system.

The inhuman treatment of Dalits by the caste Hindus is beyond the wildest imagination of a civilized society. Upper caste Hindus monopolize on economic, social and political powers and control the media and state machinery, whereas the Dalitsvirtually have the status of slaves. They are the most underprivileged people, their basic human rights are violated, they are murdered and their women raped by upper caste at will. If any Dalit dares to fight for Dalit’s rights he is burned alive to set example for others. They are even prohibited from wearing sandals, using mobile phones and holding umbrellas in front of dominant caste members or riding bicycle through the towns. Dalitssuffersegregation in housing, schools and access to public services. They are denied access to land, forced to work in degradingand hazardousconditions and are routinely abused by the police and upper-caste members.

Anything associated with Dalits also gets demeaned, for example if a dog of the Dalit area bites a dog that belongs to an upper caste community all the dogs in that Dalit area are killed. They suffer discrimination in education, health care, housing, property, freedom of religion, free choice of employment, and even equal treatment before the law. The Indian judicial system also does not provide any relief/ justice to these downtrodden people. Most crimes against Dalits are never reported and if reported are never investigated on merit.

Even if a culprit is punished by local courts, on a gruesome crime committed against a Dalit, police and investigating agencies intentionally leave loopholes which make it easy for a higher court to eventually reduce or even commute the sentence of the culprit.

The Dalits have the least educational opportunities, even if a Dalit attainsa rare position of prominence, due to his sheer hard work and outstanding intellect, he is still not absolved from the discrimination. They suffer discriminationatthe places of worshipas well and are not allowed to worship in upper class temples. In 2014, even the Chief Minister of Bihar,MrJitanRamManjhi, suffered caste discrimination asthe temple and idols were washed after he paid a visit to them being Dalit.The appalling attitude of upper class Hindustowards minorities/ Dalits compelled the chief architect of Indian Constitution,DrBhimraoRamjiAmbedkar, a Dalit, to convert to Buddhism.

The feudal Hindus and the priests (Brahmins) conspired and devised the Devadasi system where poor low-caste girls, mostly Dalits, are used to fulfillthecarnal desires of upper class Hindus.Infant girls, as young as 4 years, are married toYellammaTemple, at the age of 13-14 years their virginity is sold to highest bidder from upper classHindu.

These girls are notallowed to marry, andafter they give birth to an illegitimate child they areforced to become prostitutes, for upper-caste community members. At the age of around 30-35these are considered unfit for prostitution and left to spend their remaining life as a beggar in the streets, if these are lucky not to dieearlier due toany sexually transmitted disease like AIDS.

Even Dalit children are not spared from discrimination, out of 60 million childlaborsin India, the majoritycomes from ScheduleCastefamilies.The80% of childlaborengaged in hazardous jobs like carpet, matchstick, firecracker,tanning, leather processing, lifting dead animals, clearing human excreta, cleaning soiled clothes, collection of waste in slaughter housesetcareDalit children.

The Dalitssuffer from lack of medical care facilities, over 75% of low caste women suffer from anemia and more than 70% women deliveries take place at homes. More than 75% of children are anemic and more than 50% suffer from various degrees of malnutrition. They are deprived of civic amenities; only less than 10% of low caste households have access to sanitation and only 25% of them have access to electricity.They sufferdiscrimination in employment and wages, even if they get an employment they are paid less than their peers from other caste.

They suffer social discrimination in the matter of use of public water bodies, water taps, temples, tea stalls, restaurants, community bathand other social services.The wickedestand most inhumane form of discrimination is seen when it comes to the basic human neediethe water. The majority of Dalits have no access to safe drinking water; their access to water is usually on the goodwill of dominant caste. Most of the violence starts when Dalits try to access the public well or hand pumps.

Dalits are not permitted to use taps and wells located in non-Dalit areas. Their Villages are not provided water for several days in case the Dalits resent to existing practices of discrimination. Every day over 1.3 million people, mostly Dalit women, are forced to clean human excrement with their bare hands for very little wages, state run Indian Railways is the biggest employer of manual scavengers. Even during natural disasters, the Dalits witness the worse, brutal and inhumane discrimination.

In relief camps, if ever they get one, they do not get enough water, food and medical aid and remain on the mercy of dominant caste Hindus for basic needs. With Hindutva frenzy Modi coming in power the situation for all the minorities has gone even worse. In the states where BJP is in power, atrocities on Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis(67.7 million tribal people)have increased markedly. Even in some areas, they cunningly engineer to pitch the poor people belonging to Dalits and Tribal community against Muslims and Christians.

The Dalits can never have a better and a humane treatment in the caste infested India even if they wait for many millennia. If the Dalits and Tribal minorities of India want to get out of the shackles of upper class Hindus they should better decide to convert to Islam in mass. By coming in the folds of Islam they would enjoy the same status and won’t be inferior to the old Muslims. These neo-Muslims, together with old Muslims, would form a noticeable proportion of the Indian society, which Caste Hindus won’t be able to ignore.

In certain states they’ll have simple majority, whereas at national level, together with other minorities, they would be able to set favorable political scenarioand be able to get their due rights and overcome the eternal ordeal of the entire Indian minority.