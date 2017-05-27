Dalits asked to use soaps before meeting with UP CM

Kushinagar

In an incident reflective of the prevailing mindset of the upper caste Hindus, and falsifying the claims of India as a secular state, authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district Thursday asked members of ‘Mushar’ (an untouchable community, whose members are traditionally rat-catchers) community to wash themselves with soaps and shampoos and use scents before meeting the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath, a Hindu extremist. Adityanath, who was in Kushinagar on Thursday, visited the ‘Mushar Basti’ at Mainpur Kot village in the district. The members of the community were surprised, when they found senior district officials thronging their otherwise neglected slum in the past couple of days. ‘’New toilets were constructed…dusty roads were made pitched and lights were installed within no time,’’ said a resident of the slum. ‘’We were also given scented soaps, shampoos and perfumes and asked to use them before going to meet the chief minister,’’ said an elder member of the community. The residents said that the officials also asked them to keep their homes neat and clean.—INP

