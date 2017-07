Amritsar

The Amritsar-based Sikh organization Dal Khalsa has paid glowing tributes to the popular Kashmiri youth commander, Burhan Wani on his first anniversary.

Dal Khalsa leaders H S Dhami and Kanwar Pal Singh while paying their respect to the departed soul in a statement in Amritsar said Kashmir’s brave-heart has infused new life in the movement.

“A spark was needed to rekindle the spirit for freedom in Kashmir, said they and added that his death provided that spark.—KMS