Dal Khalsa urges masses to stay away from Jan 26 functions

Amritsar (India)

The Amritsar-based Sikh representative organization, Dal Khalsa while regretting that the present constitution of India denies minorities their rights including right to self-determination as recognized under the International Law, has decided to organize protest demonstration at Zira town on January 26, the Indian Republic Day.

Dal Khalsa in a statement said, “As India will observe its 68th Republic Day, Dal Khalsa has resolved to protest against the constitutional wrongs, denials and injustices.”

Party’s spokesperson, Kanwar Pal Singh, termed January 26 as a day of deceit and assimilation. “The Dal Khalsa and its allied groups would stage a spirited protest against Constitutional denials and discrimination,” he said.

Kanwar Pal Singh said, “With the adoption of present Indian Constitution, the Indian State has foisted Hindu laws on the Sikh people.” He deplored that under the present Constitution various draconian laws provided Indian forces a license to kill a person without being held accountable.

He appealed to the masses to stay away from official and non-official functions of Republic Day across the Punjab in protest. “While the government machinery celebrates this day, our appeal to the masses is to stay away from celebrations and reflect on the history of the dark shadow which this Constitution has brought over to Punjab over the past 67 years.”

Asking Sikhs to observe 26th January as betrayal day, he said there was no reason for Sikhs to celebrate India’s Republic Day. “Rather it should be a day to pledge to reinforce our efforts to break the shackles of constitutional slavery,” he said. He said, Sikhs do not have any enmity with India or its people but their fight is with the rulers and policy makers of this country who have betrayed the Sikhs and who are a main hurdle in granting right to self-determination to Sikhs.

Slamming the present dispensation, the Sikh organization stated that Modi-led government has become more intolerant towards minorities.

He castigated New Delhi for its flagrant violation of international riparian principles while taking full control of Punjab’s river waters.—KMS