I wish to draw attention towards increasing import of dairy milk and whey protein powders which are destroying the local dairy sector and playing havoc with the people’s health, especially the kids. The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) estimated that the local dairy sector has become unattractive for investors which has resulted in falling milk production due to closure of hundreds of farms. Further, FPCCI claimed that the local dairy sector is going down since 2013 due to the import of milk powder which runs in tens of millions.

Hence, government and concerned authorities should create awareness via advertisements and seminars for the public to know the difference between fresh milk and damaging synthetic products.

FAHIM KHAN

Via email

