Dagha shows unflinching support of Commerce Ministry to IPO

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In a bid to provide complete support to IPO-Pakistan, secretary commerce, Mohammad Younus Dagha on Wednesday expressed the resolve to solve all the issues faced by the organization, working under the umbrella of Ministry of Commerce.

The secretary, who visited the IPO-Pakistan’s Registries of Trademarks, Patent and Copyrights, was briefed in depth about the working of IPO-Pakistan offices and highlighted the problems faced by them. Director General, Mr. Muhammad Irfan Tarar, Executive Director, Mr. Muhammad Naseer and other senior officers of IPO-Pakistan were also present.

The secretary was apprised that IPO-Pakistan’s office were functioning in two separate buildings, one in a rental while other is in the building own by Ministry of Commerce. It was proposed that the offices of the registries brought together in same building which was lying vacant. Mohammad Younus Dagha promised to settle all the issues and said that IPO-Pakistan being an important organ of the ministry of commerce should work to improve its service delivery.