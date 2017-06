Damascus

Syrian state television has claimed the world’s most wanted terrorist, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an airstrike, according to several reports, the Daily Mail stated on Sunday. However, it is not the first time the leader of Daesh has been reported dead — the latest claims have been met with skepticism by many experts and could well turn out to be false. The latest report of Baghdadi’s death claims the terrorist was killed in Raqqa — the de facto capital of Daesh.—Agencies