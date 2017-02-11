Daesh executes 5 Egyptians for spying

Cairo

Daesh in Egypt claims to have executed five men it accuses of spying for the army, which is battling the militants in the Sinai Peninsula.

In a series of photos published Friday on the secure messaging app Telegram, five men presented as “spies” are seen lying face down on the ground before a militant shoots them in the back of their heads with an assault rifle.

Militants have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the military overthrow of president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 unleashed a bloody crackdown on his supporters. Most of the attacks have taken place in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip, but attacks have also been carried out in other areas including Cairo.—AFP