Daesh bid to establish ‘foothold’ in Balochistan foiled

Army releases details of 3-day operation

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The successful military operation in Mastung, which left 12 ‘hardcore’ terrorists dead, has foiled establishment of an organised infrastructure of Islamic State, a global terrorist group, in Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The security forces conducted a major, three-day intelligence-based operation in Splinji area of Mastung district last week in which terrorists, hiding inside a cave to plan, coordinate and execute terror activities in the province, were killed.

“There were reports of 10-15 terrorists of a banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Alami hiding in caves near Splingi (Koh-i-Siah/Koh-i-Maran), 36kms south east of Mastung.

The said organisation was reportedly making efforts for communication with IS and intended to facilitate establishment of its foothold in Balochistan,” the ISPR statement said.

The military’s media wing said operation for physical clearance of target area started early morning on June 1 by landing of ‘heliborne’ force.

“Terrorists hiding in caves offered stiff resistance and 250 metre-long gorge with steep heights and multiple caves made the clearance operation difficult and challenging. Intelligence and security forces personnel fought valiantly to clear the hideout by June 3,” the communiqué added.

Claiming that the suicide bomber who targeted Senate’s Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on May 12 was sent by this group from the same hideout, the ISPR said two would-be suicide bombers were also among those killed during the operation. “Five security personnel including two officers were injured.”

The army also claimed to have destroyed a bomb-making factory inside the cave besides recovering a cache of arms and ammunition which included 50kg of explosives, three suicide jackets, 18 grenades, six rocket launchers, four light machine guns, 18 small machine guns, four sniper rifles, 38 communication sets.