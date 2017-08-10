Dadi Leela reminds Quaid’s dream behind Pakistan’s creation

Hyderabad

The creation of Pakistan was the result of great achievements with national spirit and the country could be ranked in one of the developed countries of the world, if the countrymen continuously maintain the principles of the leaders of Pakistan movement.

There were immense sacrifices of the people in achieving a separate homeland in the sub-continent, but due to misunderstandings created by vested elements on the basis of linguistics, ethnic and sectarian only to achieve their personal goals, the countrymen have currently forgotten the great struggle and the cause, for which, Pakistan was achieved, eminent educationist and social worker Dadi Leela expressed such views in an interview with APP here with reference to the Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan.

Born in December 20, 1916 in Hyderabad, Dadi Leela who received honour of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz last year said that there is the need of combined efforts and follow of the motto of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of Pakistan Movement to make Pakistan as one of the developed countries of the world. Dadi Leela, who served as Member Minority Affairs of the Federal Ministry of Religious and Minority Affairs said that if the nation follow the same spirit as done at the time of creation of Pakistan, the dreams of father of the nation could be achieved.

She expressed her deep grief and shock over the increasing unrest, violence, crimes and murders on the behest of vested interests and said that those, who are involved in such shameful acts, have no religion nor are they Pakistanis. Dadi Leela, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Girls Guides Sindh and Chairperson of Ladies Club Hyderabad said that that is the need to create the same national spirit among the new generation that prevailed 60 years back so that the future generation, which possessed capability of moving the country towards development, could be guided in right direction.

She said that due to wrong policies of the previous rulers, the rich become richest and the poor become poorer in the country, resulting uncertainty among the masses. Dadi Leela, who served as Inspector of Girls School of Hyderabad Region and Principal Mira Girls High School Hirabad said that only literacy can help the nation to move the right direction of the path of progress and prosperity and there is the need to improve education standard, which, she said is in deteriorating in the country.—APP