Dacoits loot valuables

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

In four separate hit unidentified and armed dacoits have looted cash, gold and other valuables worth millions of rupees during last 24 hours. According to details, three armed bikers snatched a motor cycle (STM 9788) and Rs 500 from Imran Bashir at gun point, at Khawaja Safder road in the limits of Cantt police station and fled away.

In other incident, three armed bikers snatched a motor cycle (STL 6816) at gun point from Asad Ali near village Khajuriwal, in the limits of Kotli Loharan police station. In third incident four armed and unidentified dacoits stormed in the house of Irsahd Bibi, in muhallah Hunterpura, in the limits of Muradpur police station and looted cash, mobile phones and gold ornaments worth more than 500000 rupees and escaped.

In the fourth hit, four armed robbers namely, Aashiq, Naqat, Amir and Kashif forced their entry in the house of Wasim Ahmed in muhallah Islampura, in the limits of Hajipura police station and looted cash, mobile phone and gold ornaments worth 200000 rupees and escaped.