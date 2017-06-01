Dacoits gang busted; weapons recovered

Islamabad Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police has busted an organized gang involved in snatching mobile phones and handbags from ladies at gunpoint besides recovering two motor bikes, 13 snatched mobile phones, handbags/purse, ATM card from their possession.

According to the details, a specialized team of SIU busted a gang involved in snatching mobile phones and handbags/purse from people present in the streets and road corners. The said gang used pistols to snatch valuables from people and runaway on motor bikes.

The gangsters have been identified as Ausaf Yousaf s/o Yousaf Nadeem r/o Allama Iqbal Colony Rawalpindi and Adnan Ahmed s/o Khursheed Ahmed r/o District Abbottabad.

The gangsters have revealed numerous snatching incidents in sectors F10, F-11 Markz, Karachi Company and various areas of the city. The SIU/CIA is checking the records of concerned police stations and further investigation is underway.—APP

