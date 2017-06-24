Dacoits gang busted

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police has busted a gang of five dacoits allegedly involved in 20 various dacoities in twin cities and recovered gold ornaments, cash, foreign currency and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. He said SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani took notice of dacoity incidents in various areas and constituted a team under supervision of SP (Industrial Area) Liaqat Hyat Niazi.

This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest five dacoits identified as Qasim, Azhar, Sher, Gul and Kher Khan.

Police recovered looted gold ornaments, Rs.200,000, Chinese Currency and eight pistols along with ammunition from them. During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in 20 dacoity incidents.—APP

