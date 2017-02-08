Dacoits’ gang busted

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police had busted a dangerous gang comprising of four criminals who were involved in various dacoity incidents, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

An SIU team headed by DSP, Bashir Ahmed Noon busted dangerous and organized gang of four criminals who were involved in various dacoity incidents.

Police team recovered three 30 bore pistols along with 17 rounds and a dagger from possession of this gang.

The nabbed gangsters have been identified as Shoaib alias Shebi s/o Talib Hussain, Imran Ayub, Hasnain and Anjeeb Ahmed alias G.B. They confessed to rob a house on December 24, 2016 at Arsalan town in Jhangi Syedan Islamabad .

They also had criminal record previously about which information is being obtained from the concerned police stations. Further investigation is underway from them.—APP

