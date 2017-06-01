Dacoit businessmen

The holy month of Ramazan is upon us. And as usual businessmen have started looting the consumers. They are charging extra profit on all items of basic necessities. Are not we living in an Islamic country? Have these Muslim traders forgotten the golden principles of doing business? In other countries on such days and festivals the businesses reduce the prices of the commodities drastically cutting the ratio of their profits. We should learn it from others. There is no harm in picking good things from others.

As a Muslim it is incumbent upon us to share and care for the needy among us. It is the duty of the government to ensure the supply of goods (food items) at a reasonable price at all times. This neglect and criminal negligence cannot save us from God’s wrath and hell fires. The citizens are deprived of bare necessities of life. We do not have clean water to drink and clean air to breath. The quality of life has gone down. It is a great shame that for petty worldly gains we not only fleece the poor but starve them. This crumbling and decadent system must go.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

