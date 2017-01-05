Daanish boys earn laurels in different competitions

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centers of Excellence Authority have repeatedly won laurels at different Pakistan-level competitions.

At the highly competitive Intel Science Fair-2016, PDS&CEA students from Daanish Schools and Centers of Excellence fielded more than twenty competitors. It goes to the credit of the Daanish authorities and teachers that the team from Daanish Girls School Hasilpur won the ‘Grand Winter Prize’ for their Bio-medical Science Project, titled “Anti-skin Lotion”.

This is a fully sponsored award for visit to the United States later next year to present the project. The same project also received the ‘Special Award’ from Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and the ‘Best Category Award’ from INTEL. Another Daanish School, Chishtian Boys, was also declared the ‘Grand Winner’ for their Physics project ‘Call-and-Charge Mobile’. The ‘Grand Winners’ of these projects would now participate in the International Science Fair, schedule to be held at Los Angeles (California) USA in May 2017.

Daanish Schools have also excelled over the rest by taking the best position in both the individual and team categories for Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Computers and alternate Energy Sources. The winners of these categories hailed from Daanish Schools at Hasilpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Mianwali, Rajanpur & Chishtian. Also praiseworthy was the performance of students from Centers of Excellence, especially Government Girls Higher Secondary School No.1, Hafizabad, whose students won the Best Category Team Award for Mathematics.