Cyprus breaks July record for tourist arrivals

Nicosia

A surge in visitors to Cyprus from Britain, Germany, Sweden and Israel has seen the Mediterranean island record its best ever tourist arrivals for July, official data showed Thursday. Seen as a regional safe haven, Cyprus boasted a record year for tourism in 2016 with 3.18 million arrivals, generating 2.36 billion euros (then $2.48 billion) in revenues. Officials expect these records to be broken again this year with an estimated eight percent increase in visitors for 2017. The finance ministry said the number of tourists visiting the eastern Mediterranean country in July rose 10.1 percent to 531,030 compared with the same period in 2016. “July 2017 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month,” said a statement from the ministry.—AFP