Cyclone damages 16 towers of 500 kV

Staff Reporter

As many as seven towers each of 500 kV Dadu- Guddu transmission line and 500 kV Dadu-Shikarpur transmission line were collapsed besides two towers of Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line Circuit-II due to heavy cyclone on May 21st, said a spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC).

Despite such a big disaster, continuity of power supply was not effected as the protection system of NTDC being the most reliable one, ensured not only un-interrupted power supply but also saved power system terminal equipments, hence no damage of any kind of equipment occurred.