Cycling: Green jersey Marcel Kittel quits Tour de France

Serre-Chevalier

Sprint star Marcel Kittel quit the Tour de France on Wednesday after a crash on the 183km, 17th stage in the Alps from La Mure to Serre-Chevalier. The 29-year-old German was leading the sprinters’ green jersey competition at the time he abandoned having won five stages so far. “Another sad news: Green jersey @marcelkittel, and winner of five #TDF2017 stages, has stopped at the top of Col de la Croix de Fer,” said the German’s Quick-Step team on Twitter.

What had been a hugely successful Tour for Kittel quickly turned sour as he crashed 20km into Wednesday’s stage. He was cut and bloodied and even needed to change a shoe while hanging onto his team car as the race continued. The peloton led by race leader Chris Froome’s Team Sky sat up and waited for Kittel but once the climbing began with the second category Col d’Ornon, the German started to lose touch with the bunch. By the 24km long hors category Col de la Croix de Fer just over 100km from the finish, he was losing serious ground and the prospect of getting to the finish line within the required time delay was diminishing, so Kittel quit.—AFP