Cycles distributed among players of national baseball academy

Lahore

As many as twenty cycles were distributed among the players of the national baseball academy which is functioning under the supervision of Pakistan Federation Baseball here at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town.

These bicycles were donated by Syed Shahid Ali IOC Member in Pakistan for the players who are attending the academy and learning baseball besides getting education free of cost.

Shaukat Javed Chairman, PBF distributed the cycles among players at a ceremony on Wednesday which was also attended by Presiden, PBF Syed Khawar Shah and Secretary, Mazhar Ahmad. Shaukat Javed advised the players to make best use of the time they are spending in the academy by learning finer points of the game and excelling in the field of education as well.

“PBF is utilizing all the resources to provide education and baseball training in a befitting manner for the growth of personality of players helping them to become refine players and human beings in due course of time”, he said

He praised the kind gesture of IOC member in Pakistan, Syed Shahid Ali Shah for donating cycles to the academy players to engage them in a healthy activity by riding bikes for maintaining good physical fitness.

Shaukat Javed briefly threw light on the efforts being made from the platform of PBF for the overall development of the game.—APP