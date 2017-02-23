Cybercrime in Pakistan

Lal Jan

Turbat

Cyber crime refers to any criminal act dealing with computers and networks (called hacking). Additionally, cyber crime also includes traditional crimes conducted through the Internet. For example; hate crimes, telemarketing and Internet fraud, identity theft, and credit card account thefts are considered to be cyber crimes when the illegal activities are committed through the use of a computer and the Internet. More than 30 million of Pakistan’s 190 million people use the internet, mainly on mobile telephones, according to digital rights organization Bytes for All.

Cybercrime hasd increased manifold in Pakistan. According to cybercrime unit, 62 cases were reported to the unit in 2010, 87 in 2011 and 75 in 2014. More than 312 cases were registered in different categories of cybercrime. It has much increased compared to 2013 and 2014. A saying goes: “nip the evil in the bud.” All stakeholders must sit together and join heads to chalk out a strategy to control the menace otherwise it would reach a level where it would be difficult to control.