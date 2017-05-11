Cyber bullying and its impact

Hafiza Faiza Abbas

Lahore

There are several international and national studies on traditional and cyber bullying. Pakistan is among the countries where information and communication technologies have speared rapidly especially among the youth. The traditional notion of parental interference is declining and individual freedom and individual privacy even within home is becoming a dominant notion. On the other hand due to lack of proper parental guidance sometimes young people use this technology for negative purposes; sometimes it leads to psycho-social implications, and can be the cause of depression, social exclusion, anxiety, lowering of self-esteem, and unwell feeling of cyber-bullying among youth.

In the month of September 2014, police arrested a few people including a woman who were involved in kidnapping of people by using social media. Recently a similar case has been registered in Lahore, when a gang blackmailed young lady doctors by changing their pictures and demanding money, however police arrested the gang. On the other hand safety measures could be a positive parental behaviour, friend’s protection from being as a target of bullies, student counsellors at school, college and university, give confidence to youth as they are unable to share their personal problems with others, parents must keep an eye on the activities of their children, the need to minimize the communication gap between parents and children.

Teachers should also play their healthy role to teach the moralities, norms, and values in addition to syllabus contents. Media, both electronic and print, should launch public awareness campaigns regarding moralities, ethics, norms and values of Islamic and Pakistani society instead of following or copying foreign contents. Religious scholars can play their contribution to guide youth impressively. Another way can be to not share personal email and phone number with unknown people on social media.