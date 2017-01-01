Cyber-attack launched on Turkish power grid

Ankara

Power outages over the past week, initially thought due to severe weather conditions, in actual fact are a result of a cyber attack on Turkey’s national electricity grid Saturday.

At one point, 20 districts on the European side of the city alone were affected by power cuts, including some of the most densely populated areas, according to BEDAS, which distributes electricity to 4.3mn people in Istanbul’s European half.

The city of more than 14mn people straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait. There were also widespread outages on the Asian side of Istanbul and electricity providers warned of rolling power cuts into Saturday.—Agencies