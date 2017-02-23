CXO Verve congress ends

Karachi

The First Annual CXO Verve Congress 2017 concluded in Karachi, with a gathering of over 150 people from senior corporate technology management and business leaders from the vendor side. This enterprise technology event was the first of its kind congress that discussed the changing roles of the CXO and how CIOs have to rise out of technology roles and into executive responsibilities.

The session that wrapped up promptly in three hours, gave a chance to “talk the talk” with key stakeholders, C-suite members, and executives in large-scale organizations. From what a CIO has to say, to the view a CISO has and where a CFO or COO stands, the event had something in store for everyone, including technology vendors.

The aim was to kick start the year with an event that actually assists in developing a stronger business foundation by the knowledge sharing made available to the ultimate holistic understanding of the business principles that drive enterprises.—PR