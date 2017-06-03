C&W stops payment to contractor for poor quality work

Abbottabad

Communication and Works Department (C&W) Khyber Phaktunkhwa on Friday stopped payment to the contractor of newly constructed Sherwan road, the condition of which started deteriorating soon after its completion.

Managing Director National Engineering Service Pakistan (NESPAK) visited the newly constructed Sherwan road and shown his resentment over the poor quality of work. Keeping in view of the situation C&W department stopped the payment of the contractor as a precautionary measure.

The 35 km & long Sherwan road was being constructed at a cost of Rs 350 million. ERRA funded Sherwan road was started in 2008 which was inaugurated by the Deputy Speaker NA Murtaza Javed Abbassi and Minister for Food KPK Qalandar Khan Lodhi.

People of Sherwan circle many time staged protest against the poor and delayed construction of the road but no body bothered to hear the grievances of the people.

While talking to APP social worker and Homeopathic doctor Ahmed Ejaz said that it was a long awaited road project for the far-flung area of district Abbottabad.—APP