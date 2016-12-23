Customs valuation irks soap industry

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The Chairman of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association highly condemned the Valuation Ruling Number 999/2016 dated 22-12-2016 of Sulphonic Acid issued from the office of Director Custom Valuation, Custom House, Karachi. Sulphonic Acid is a major raw material for Soap industry, its price revolves from USD 950 PMT to USD 1050 PMT origin wise in the international market.

Custom Authority has been assessing the same at USD 1250 PMT (which is sort of a benchmark they have set) instead of the actual invoice value, which is totally unjustified. PSMA Chairman strongly demands the withdrawal of Valuation Ruling of Sulphonic Acid so that all consignments of Sulphonic Acid arriving from different origins should be assessed at declared value.

He further said that as per the instructions of Director Custom Valuation all stakeholders such as the members of PCDMA, Commercial importers, manufacturers of Sulphonic Acid and representatives of our Association held a meeting on December 17, 2016 in order to come on agreeable price and amicably agreed the assessable value of Sulphonic Acid imported from all origins such as Korea, Taiwan, China & India etc. at US$ 1160 PMT but Director Custom Valuation Wasif Ali Memon did not care the recommended & agreeable price of all Trade Bodies. He added if the withdrawal of Valuation Ruling has not done immediately, we shall go to court of law.