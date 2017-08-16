Customs Intelligence recovers huge quantity of cell phones, electronics items

Customs Intelligence personnel recovered a large shipment of illegal mobile phones and electronics goods during a raid here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference Customs Intelligence Officer Akmal Hashmi said Customs Intelligence recovered over 14,000 mobile phones and other electronics goods including LED satellite receiver, mobile accessories, DVR tablets during the action conducted in Mai Kolachi area. The value of the seized goods is over Rs 160 million, he said.

Over Rs 850,000 cash was also recovered. The apprehended goods were shown as computer parts in documents, he added.

He said the container loaded with these goods was on its way to Sambrial Dry Port Sialkot from Karachi Port. Two suspects namely Junaid and Adnan were arrested during the raid and arms were recovered from their possession, he added.—INP

Related