Customs court maintains Ayyan’s bailable arrest warrants

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A customs court on Saturday maintained bailable arrest warrants of model Ayyan Ali in the currency smuggling case. The decision was taken by the customs court during proceedings of the currency smuggling case against the model cum singer.

The model was also granted temporary immunity from appearing before the court because her lawyer submitted sick application of her in the court. The hearing was adjourned till October 07. Ayyan Ali was arrested from Benazir International Airport in 2015 for carrying more than USD 500,000 on charges of currency smuggling. She was sent to Adiala Jail where she spent four months before court approved her bail.