Under custody MQM-P worker dies; 25 suspects arrested

Staff Reporter

An activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), who spent two and a half year in Central Jail Karachi, died.

According to details, the deceased MQM-P worker Hassan Jan was brought to the Civil Hospital by police in critical condition where he died after some time. MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari informed media that Hassan Jan was an activist from Lyari Town UC 16 and was under custody for two and a half year. He also said that Hassan Jan had no health issue and was due to be released on bail very soon.

Faisal Subzwari also demanded an inquiry into the custodial death of MQM-P worker. Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Karachi late Thursday, while police rounded up 14 suspects in raids conducted in various areas, officials said. The law enforcer conducted raids in Gulbahar and on Hub River Road in Baldia Town. One Afghan national among three suspects were held in the raids. Police said the afghan national was staying illegally in the country, while the other two suspects were involved in different crimes.

Four gamblers were arrested in a raid conducted in Rajput Colony, with cash put on stake seized from them.