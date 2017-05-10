In custody I cried all the time: minor tells after freed

Budgam

Police released a class 6 student of Aripanthan village in central Kashmir’s Budgam after his family, schoolmates and teachers of Al-Falah School and Gulshan Public School hit the streets on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old was handed over to his family after spending six days in police lockup. He was kept at Magam police station in violation of Juvenile Justice Act. According to the law, a minor has to be sent to Juvenile Home instead of police custody. However, no FIR has been registered against him as he was detained in place of his brother.

“The minor boy was detained by the police on Wednesday night during a raid in his home. His brother is absconding and he was detained in place of his brother,” said a student.

Police has registered a case against the minor’s brother, who is evading arrest, in the police station Magam.

“I was frightened and nervous. In custody I cried all the time. I never thought that I would be detained,” he told Kashmir Reader. “I fear that police might raid our home and detain me again,” he added.

The minor’s family said their son was “beaten, harassed and humiliated” in the custody. “We were also thrashed when we protested his illegal detention,” said the minor’s mother Misra Begum. “We visited the police station several times to persuade them to release him, but they refused on one or the other pretext”—KR