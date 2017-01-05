Current winter rains to continue till Saturday

Islamabad

The ongoing rains after prolonged dry weather condition will continue in most parts of the country till Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) here on Wednesday, “Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.”

An official of Met office told APP the synoptic situation revealed that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday.

Cold and dry weather is expected in rest of the parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Dir 49 mm, Lower Dir 42, Saidu Sharif 38, Malamjabba 36, Kalam 31, Pattan 26, Kamra 23, Chitral 18.8, Balakot 12.2, Mirkhani 11.6, Parachinar 11, Drosh 10.8, Muzaffarabad 9, Cherat 4, Garhi Dupatta 4, Kakul 4, Kohat 3, Murree 3, Risalpur 2, Peshawar City 1.4, Islamabad Zeropoint 1, Kotli 1, Peshawar Airport 1 and Rawalpindi 1 mm.—APP