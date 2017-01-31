Current snowfall spell in Murree

Tahira Irfa

Lahore

Murree is the very first name which runs into everyone’s mind either the mood is to get relief from scorching heat in summer or to intense the feel of cold in winter with snowy effects. Weather plays an important part in life and economy of Murree. Murree remains charming all year round especially in winter and summer and receives maximum number of visitors. In both these seasons, scenery is most enchanting, the gigantic trees are covered with white snow, little birds with feather of exquisitely charming colours sitting on trees please ear with their sweet notes and butterflies with wings of most beautiful hue can be seen flitting from flower to flower. The many varieties of lovely flowers and beautiful ferns provide another source of delight to eye.

To peep a bit into the history, the name Murree is derived from ‘Marhi’, “high place” although there is a popular belief that it was named after the Virgin Mary during the British times. Murree a popular hill station and a summer resort in Pakistan is located along Islamabad-Kohala highway. It’s the most favourite destination for Pakistani tourists in summer and during snowfall in winter. Murree has expanded since 1947 at a rate much greater than that which its infrastructure can sustain. Growing tourism and construction boom have had an adverse effect on the local environment, especially during the heavy spell of snowfall in winter the people – natives and the visitors alike – have to endure a lot. Adopting minor preventive measures during rainy and snowfall season we can save this blessing from turning into a hell for ourselves and others as well.

However efforts of Tehsil Administration Murree especially Arif Ullah Awan, AC Murree, in light of the directions of DC Rawalpindi, Tallat Mehmood Gondal, are commendable. To fulfil their part, Administration has taken all necessary measurements to cope with any expected hindrance. To play their part visitors are advised to come with warm clothes and full fuel tanks, observe traffic rules and avoid unnecessary travel after 08:00pm.

Families with infants and asthma patients are also advised to avoid travelling Murree during current spell of snow. Now responsibility lies on us to fulfil our social liability and observe traffic rules as well as all the advisories disseminated by Administration to make our trips pleasant and memorable.