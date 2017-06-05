Current heat wave likely to continue for next 2-3 days

Staff Reporter

Very hot and dry weather is likely to persist in much of the country with the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP), and upper Sindh experiencing very hot weather conditions.

According to the meteorological department, very hot weather conditions are expected to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh during the next 2-3 days.

The mercury level in Karachi expected to touch 40 degrees centigrade, testing the endurance of fasting citizens. Lahore will reel under the sweltering temperature of 45 Celsius degrees centigrade.

Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr. Ghulam Rasool said fresh weather system carrying rain and thunderstorm will enter Pakistan on Tuesday, bringing respite from the sizzling heat.

Balochistan’s Sibbi district will be the hottest with temperature going up to 50 degree Celsius, whereas the temperature will soar to 49°C in Dadu, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Larkana, Moen-jo-Daro.

The temperature in Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rahim Yar Khan, and D.G Khan will remain at 48°C.