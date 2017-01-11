Currency smuggling bid foiled

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Khyber Agency

Custom officials at Pak-Afghan border Torkham have claimed they have foiled a bid to smuggle Pakistani currency to Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Pakistan custom department at Torkham, Naeem told mediamen that the department personnel during routine checking have recovered Rs2.8 million Pakistani currency from Ruhullah son of Haji Mohammad resident of Charsadda.

The official said that the arrested person was on the way to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile the officials at Torkham said that they stopped another person identified as Khalil Shah son of Sarfaraz, the resident of Abbatabad and recovered Rs1.5 million from his possession.

Both the arrested currency smugglers have been shifted to the detention center at Landiktoal political administration building for further interrogation.