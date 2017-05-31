Curfew, restrictions imposed to prevent march

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, curfew and stringent restrictions continued in the Kashmir Valley on the third consecutive day, today, to prevent people from conducting a march towards Tral town.

Call for the march was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to pay tributes to Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Sabzar Ahmad Butt, and other martyrs. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed while traffic was off the road. Srinagar-Jammu highway was also closed for traffic in view of call for the march. Huge contingents of Indian police and troops were deployed across the Kashmir Valley to enforce restrictions.

Hurriyet leaders and organizations including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik while remembering Aasiya and Neelofar on their 8th martyrdom anniversary, today, demanded an investigation by an international probe agency into their abduction, rape and subsequent killing by Indian men in uniform on this day in 2009 in Shopian.

APHC General Secretary Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement appealed to the people to take a special care of the victims of Indian state terrorism in the holy month of Ramadhan.

He also remembered 22 innocent children of Burning Candle School, Handwara, who were drowned after their boat capsized in the middle of Wular Lake on this day in 2006. Locals said that the deaths could have been averted if the Indian Navy personnel stationed there hadn’t stopped them.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement paid glowing tributes to Ishfaq Majeed Wani, who embraced martyrdom on 3rd day of Ramadhan in 1990.—KMS