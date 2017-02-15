Curfew, curbs in Valley to thwart Kulgam March

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities in their fresh crackdown operations arrested or put under house detention almost all resistance leaders to prevent them from leading a march towards south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Wednesday.

Call for the march was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express solidarity with the families of the youth who were martyred by Indian forces on Sunday.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested by a police party that raided his Maisuma residence in Srinagar, this morning. He was lodged at Kothi Bagh police station.—KMS