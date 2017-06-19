Curfew, curbs continue in Srinagar, other parts of IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Indian authorities continued to impose curfew and other restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to prevent protests against the brutal killings by troops in Kulgam district.

Indian police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength particularly in Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal and MR Gunj areas of Srinagar. The order for restrictions was issued by Deputy Magistrate, Srinagar, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone. The order said that cards of India’s agency Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be treated as curfew passes for preliminary exams in the city.

The authorities once again placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, while Syed Ali Gilani is already confined to house detention.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested and detained at Central Jail Srinagar on Friday. Many other resistance leaders including Shabbir Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and scores of others are either under house arrest or are in preventive police custody.—KMS