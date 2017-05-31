Curbing freedom of expression

Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan wants to curb the freedom of expression. In a statement he said, “We are not imposing ban on social media but uninhibited freedom is not acceptable. He will stop hate speech and insinuations against armed forces. My question to him is who will determine what material is hate speech & what constitutes the insult of armed forces? None of the institution is above reproach. Freedoms and civil liberties are enshrined in the Constitution. The fundamental rights are guaranteed by the Courts. Freedom of expression is an inalienable right.

He further said that, “We are not going to do anything illegal.” Under the Constitution the state institution cannot be maligned. Facebook cooperated in blocking blasphemy & hateful content. I think the interior minister has exceeded his powers by using FIA to arrest the users of Social media. He has tarnished the image of the security agency. In the guise of hate speech he wants to ban the anti government posts. He should have the courage to call a spade a spade. Do not hide behind innocuous provisions of the Constitution.

In a democracy people have the right of free & fair criticism. There are no sacred cows. No one can fool the people in this age of information revolution. We are not living in dark ages but the 21st Century. Let the information flow freely & uninterrupted. He cannot silence the voices of the people by imposing draconian laws.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

