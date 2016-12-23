Cultural show at Beacon House School System

Staff Reporter

A graceful, attractive and colorful cultural show held at Beacon house School System Kindergarten Branch Rawalpindi, here on Friday with an aim to highlight the traditions and culture of Pakistan.

Enthusiastic children described their respective culture and lifestyle along with stunning songs performed by the school choir. While addressing, chief guest Principal Bushra Saeed , congratulated the students on their best performance and advised them to continue their efforts to achieve their goals of life.

She said that all out efforts are being made to develop optimum potential and talent of the students at the school. She said that the school provided intellectually stimulating and academically vibrant environments to imbibe confidence, ability and decisiveness in students which is essential ingredient for progress in life.

In a ceremony, students putting on provincial dresses, i.e Pathans, Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi etc. attracted the attention of the audience and earned applause. They also presented tableaus, which were highly appreciated by the audience. Students portrayed the picture of patriotic Pakistanis and displayed unity to defend the frontiers of Pakistan.

Parents were invited for children’s motivation. The event ended with energetic cultural dance performance depicting each province. Spectators appreciated the presentation of students with clapping.