Cultural performances enthrall attendants at RAC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Different segments of cultural performances including folk dances, Sherkhawani, Heer Khawani and mehfil-e-mushaira enthralled a large number of people gathered to visit Punjab Lok Mela at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Saturday. The people also focused on the stalls of artisans.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb and MPA Zeb un Nisa Awan were the guest of honor on the second day of the Lok Mela.

The day began with the performances of Waheed Murad folk dance group followed by Arshad Mehmood and Numberdar group from Chakwal. In Mehfil-e-Sherkhawani famous Sherkhawan of Potohar Region Raja Abid Hussain gave wonderful performance while Mehfil-e-Heer Khawani Baba Group from Sheikhupura Hasnain Akbar and Aslam Bahu did Heer Khawani with wonder style which impressed the audience a lot.

At the end, a mehfil-e-mushaira was arranged which was presided over by renowned poet Prof Anwar Masood while Sofia Baidar from Lahore was guest of honor. The poets who recited poetry in Punjabi and Potohari language were Hassan Abbas Raza, Wafa Chishti, Javed Ahmed, Imran Aami, Dr Arshad Miraj, Azram Khayam and Mubashir Saleem while Syed Aal-e-Imran anchored the mushaira.