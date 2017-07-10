Cultural organizations start preparations for Independence Day

Staff Reporter

The federal capital leading art and cultural organizations have started preparations for Independence Day to be held on August 14. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Pakistan Academy of Letters and Nazria Pakistan Council will hold events of national level engaging youth in various activities.

Tableau, skits, national songs and folk dances will be presented for children as part of cultural show while the National Puppet Theater of PNCA will colour the show on the theme of the Independence Day.

Colourful puppets will portray the history of the Pakistan Movement in the form of stories to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.

The week-long programmes would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of the Pakistan Movement and the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan through performing art.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle of freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, said an official of PNCA.

Rare pictures and documents regarding the Independence Movement and the Quied-e-Azam will be displayed on this occasion at Allama Iqbal Open University. While private art galleries, educational institutions and performing art institutions will also arrange a variety of programmes to celebrate the Day in befitting manner.

From grand cultural shows to art, speech and songs competition, the programmes will focus on serving the people as informative entertainment through visual narration of historical moments of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of freedom fighters.