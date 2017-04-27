Cultural Islam

Nofil Jamil Anwer Khan

Rawalakot Azad Kashmir

I have a meeting with my friend who returned from Toronto, Canada after 10 years. He was a bit depressed at looking at Islam over here. He told me living a month here in Pakistan, was the most undesirable and deplorable experience. He told me in the West he felt more close to Islam than here in Pakistan and it was shocking. The moderation behind was, that, Islam is no more a devoir, a passion, an infatuation and a delight in Pakistan. It is rather a stringent cultural burden, which everyone is obliged to follow. I was like shocked and eventually agreed. We have limited Islam to a mere cultural restraint. It is showing up in our dress code, our customs and our solicitudes. We are fond to dress like western people than to assent Islamic dress code. We need really to wake up from this state of ignorance. We have to apprehend the value, Islam possess and its laws, customs and traditions. Otherwise, instead of changing our history we will become the history.