Cultural horizons, Pakistan

THIS book is vital for the understanding of Pakistani Culture. It touches many key issues and addresses common concerns. Such as “How is Pakistani Culture different from Indian?”, “What is the equation, if any, between Mohenjo-Daro and Makkah?”, “How and when was Pakistan born culturally?”, “What is our date of birth?”, “What equivalence exists, if any, between our cultural geography and political ideology?”, “How does cultural pluralism relate to social harmony?” “Whatever is the so called, Identity crisis of Pakistan?” ‘What is the dream and reality of Pakistan?”

The book discusses explains and clears many misperceptions that rid our minds about ourselves, our past, our present and our future as a nation. It engages the reader through a friendly dialogue without being pedantic or scholarly. Crucial cultural questions have been touched upon avoiding all jargon, verbiage or text book terminology to make the book reader friendly yet the book openly and truthfully discusses core issues on the Identity crisis. Written by Pakistan’s foremost cultural expert and social scientist of repute, Dr. Uxi Mufti, founder of Lok Virsa and National Heritage Museum, Islamabad, his work has been recognized internationally through many awards including the “Sitar e Imtiaz” and the coveted “Asia Prize for Culture”, Japan.

Culture, regrettably has been the most misunderstood, misjudged, misinterpreted, maligned and neglected sectors in Pakistan notwithstanding that Pakistan is one of the richest heritage of the World. “Awami Culture” despite the avowed and oft asserted pledge of “for the people, of the people and by the people” is a bad word almost.

Perhaps no other sector of national life in Pakistan is as vitally and abysmally low in federal priorities and funding as the culture sector. Crippled as it already was due to long colonial history; unchecked on-slaught of so called modernisation, unbridled growth of Industry and technology, bad governmental planning, negative attitudes of the ruling elite, growing alienation of the so called educated and above all flawed economy measures a Also add depleted, drained, smuggled and sold out through pilferage, plunder and apathy. A nation so abjectly neglectful of its cultural legacy 70 years down the lane is left with no pride alas!!!

No wonder hence that the Cultural Dimensions of Socio-Economic Development of Pakistan have been wholly ignored. This book addresses all those who govern Pakistan or are in any manner involved in the development process in Pakistan. Culture as dished out, in its narrowest import in Pakistan means “singing”, “dancing” and at most “painting”. Culture has never meant anything more to play its rightful role in the developmental process of the nation.

The book does not speak of the Arts but of Culture that means people, communities, society, motivation, morality, value systems, communal mores, local produce, local traditions, local economy, indigenous knowledge, local initiatives and empowerment that have direct bearing on the developmental processes particularly for a country like Pakistan where 70% of the population is rural, mostly unlettered, tradition bound, multi-ethnic and diverse. The common people of Pakistan are mostly tribal, ethnic, communal, “biradary” ridden, compelled in their day to day affairs by blood bonds of kinship, social conventions and popular faith. A dominant majority lives in rural areas.

People are largely unlettered; mind you, not illiterate as they have centuries of cultural tradition, local wisdom, indigenous skills, social conventions, native intelligence and homegrown civilization that nurtured them over generations. An average Sindhi living in a village near Mohenjo-Daro may be entirely illiterate, uneducated to an appalling extent that he may not know how to affix his own signature to a simple document yet he knows very well how to fare in his village society, treat the elders, show respect and affection where it is due, command loyalty to his fraternity, abide by communal codes and conventions that were handed down to him by his fore fathers. Five thousand years of civilization and culture have gone into the make-up of his village community; their social precepts, commonly practiced principles, collective ethics and morality have shaped his personal make-up. He may be unlettered but not illiterate; he is uninformed but not uncultured, he is unschooled but not uncivilized. In addition he may display masterly dexterity in ethnic skills handed down over generations in his community, traditional skills that are complex as crafting a vegetable dyed block printed ajrak cloth and as simple as preparing a mango pickle for his evening kitchen.

