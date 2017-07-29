CTP to take strict action against wrong parking

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi,

The City Traffic Police (CTP) will take strict action against motorists found involved in wrong parking to ensure smooth flow of traffic. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, Traffic Police have displayed awareness banners about wrong parking, traffic rules, road safety and road discipline at important intersections of the city to educate the road users.

Wrong parking, double parking and parking in no parking areas would not be tolerated on city roads, he said adding, the vehicles and motorcycles parked in wrong manner would be lifted and impounded in respective police stations.

The citizens have been warned of risks involved in under age driving besides advising the parents not to allow their under age children to drive vehicles, he added. The CTP said, strict action in accordance with the law is being taken

against vehicles with tinted glasses, unregistered vehicles and others running on roads without number plates or improper number plates. Parking of vehicles on Mall Road is strictly banned.

Yousaf Ali said, the motorists should not park their vehicles in no parking areas as wrong parking leads to traffic jam on city roads and creates inconvenience for roads users.

Mobile squad, special teams, lifter staff and motorcycle patrolling squad have been deployed to eliminate wrong parking problem on Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala Road, Rawal Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Commercial market and other important city roads, he added.

The CTO said, no relaxation would be given to anyone and strict action would be taken against the rules violators.