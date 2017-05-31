CTP to take strict action on double parking

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have put a ban on double parking on city roads and decided to take strict action against the violators during Ramzan.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid, the double parking and wrong parking on city roads and in commercial areas create obstructions in smooth flow of traffic causing troubles for the motorists.

He said the vehicles in double parking and wrong parking on city roads would be impounded and challan tickets would also be issued.

The CTO appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads.

He advised the motorists to park their vehicles in single line and in proper way.

He said special traffic arrangements had also been made for 16 Ramzan bazaars set up in Rawalpindi district and efforts were being made to facilitate the road users particularly during Ramzan.

Parking of vehicles near mosques, imam bargahs and other religious places would not be allowed and double parking in any part of the city would also be prohibited, he added.

In order to provide relief to the citizens, strict action against transporters charging exorbitant fares from the passengers had also been ordered, he said.