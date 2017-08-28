CTP to take action against illegal animals sale points

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) will take strict action against illegal sacrificial animals sale points and motorists found involved in wrong parking to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid have directed Traffic Police Officers including Deputy Superintendents of Police and Inspectors to ensure smooth flow of traffic near temporary sacrificial animals’ mandis set up ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in and out of city areas.

He said, the traffic wardens have been directed to facilitate the citizens, visiting animal mandis and city markets. On the orders of the district administration, sale of sacrificial animals is not allowed in Cantonment and City areas so the Traffic Police have been directed not to allow anyone to set up animals’ sale points along city roads. Action would also be taken against the sellers of the animals found roaming on city roads. The warden officers have also been directed to monitor the performance of Traffic Wardens and take strict action in accordance with the law against negligent and absent traffic wardens, he added.